Fabrizio Romano shares update on Liverpool’s midfield transfer pursuit as first signing confirmed

Liverpool kicked off their January transfer window exploits (ahead of its opening) superbly with an agreement reached for PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch international had been heavily tipped to sign for the Reds’ Premier League rivals, Manchester United, though yet again demonstrated their nous in the market to overtake a fellow outift in the English top-flight in the race for a highly-thought-of attacker.

It seems the Reds won’t stop there either with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the club is ‘exploring a move for a new midfielder’, though warned that a bid for Jude Bellingham would not come sooner than the summer.

“Liverpool are exploring a move for a new midfielder. Jude Bellingham is their top priority for the summer, as Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell in January,” the Italian transfer expert told Caught Offside. “Liverpool will try find a new midfielder in January.”

Enzo Fernandez is one possibility some commentators felt Jurgen Klopp’s men could pursue, though the latest information on the Argentine has suggested otherwise.

Unlike any potential moves for the World Cup sensation, no cash will be required up front for free spins online should supporters fancy a break away from the ongoing rumour mill ahead of the opening of the winter window.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Cody Gakpo’s first Liverpool message outside AXA training centre

It has to be emphasised that the addition of Gakpo is far from being foolish given the injuries suffered by the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, though it remains key that we don’t leave all our midfield transfer business to the summer.

There’s the reality of three potential exits in the middle of the park to consider – with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner’s contracts set to expire in 2023 – not to mention the average age profile of the department (both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are over 30).

The return to form of Fabinho (potentially heralded by a quality outing in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa) does point to a more promising second-half of the season from an area of the park that let us down heavily prior to the Qatar World Cup.

As far as we’re concerned here at the Empire of the Kop, it would still be taking far too big a risk to assume that our current options in midfield will be enough to safely see us through til the end of 2022/23 and, most importantly, back in the top four spots.

Much in a similar way to how Luis Diaz’s efforts supercharged our efforts after the winter window last year, we’d hope that a new midfielder would similarly inspire a top run of form.

There are options available for us to explore – perhaps most notably Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat who also impressed in Doha, helping propel Morroco to the semi-final of the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether a bid will be supplied, though it seems more likely than not that we’ll be welcoming another brand new face at the AXA training centre between now and the end of January.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?