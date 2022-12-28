Gakpo medical set to take place as Liverpool deal nears completion – Romano

Liverpool supporters were blindsided by the news that Cody Gakpo was set to join the club and now it appears that official confirmation of the move is a matter of hours away.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday evening: ‘Liverpool are planning for Cody Gakpo to arrive in England tonight and then complete his move. 🔴🛫 #LFC

‘If everything goes according to plan with logistical stuff, main part of the medical tests will take place tomorrow’.

With the Reds preparing to face Leicester City at Anfield on Friday, there will be a hope by many supporters that we can see the 23-year-old unveiled to the home crowd – before possibly even featuring against Brentford on the 2nd of January.

Although the transfer window isn’t opened until the start of the new year, if all the medical and formal matters are sorted in time then we could see the PSV man thrown straight into action.

Given the injury concerns at the moment with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, Jurgen Klopp may need to utilise the new man straight away.

Let’s hope that all the checks go well and that we don’t have another Nabil Fekir on our hands!

With the recent run of results and the prospect at the first game at our home stadium in such a long time, we don’t need much of a boost for the atmosphere but seeing a new signing will be sure to take the roof off and set the evening off to a flying start.

