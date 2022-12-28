(Video) Henderson enters verbal altercation with Aston Villa supporters

With all the focus being on Stefan Bajcetic coming onto the pitch for an appearance that was about to provide him a first Liverpool goal, cameras missed the altercation involving Jordan Henderson and the Aston Villa supporters.

Our skipper was walking back to the bench when he reacted to a set of fans sat behind where he was about to sit down, he began shouting and gesturing for the individuals to be quiet.

READ MORE: 39-year-old’s work for ‘missing link’ Gakpo shows he could replace Julian Ward at Liverpool

As he and Trent Alexander-Arnold then went to take their seats, the Sunderland-born midfielder reacted to a seperate set of supporters and again seemed to be angry from what he was hearing.

It’s hard to know from the clip what was and had previously happened but it’s very out of character for our No.14 to react in such a way and it’s fair to assume something out of the ordinary had occurred to make him react like that.

You can watch the video courtesy of @sinas_eda on TikTok (via @KoptasticNeil on Twitter):

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?