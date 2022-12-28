‘Liverpool not ruling out further signings…’ – Reliable journo drops big Enzo Fernandez update for LFC fans

Liverpool are reportedly not set to sign Enzo Fernandez in the current transfer window, though have yet to rule out the possibility of further additions.

This news comes from David Lynch on Twitter ahead of Cody Gakpo’s medical with the Reds (said to be taking place in the next 24-48 hours, according to Sky Sports).

Liverpool not ruling out further signings in the January transfer window but Enzo Fernandez won’t be one of them. Jude Bellingham their number one midfield target and unlikely to move before the summer. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 28, 2022

The Merseysiders are understood to be particularly keen on adding a new midfielder to the club’s ranks in January with Sofyan Amrabat a possible option.

With a release clause reportedly set at €120m (£105.6m), few could blame the club for holding back ahead of the summer window where a similar – if not altogether larger – fee will be required from us should we wish to go all-out for another phenomenal young midfielder in Jude Bellingham.

Theoretically, we can afford both signings, if Mo Chatra’s understanding of the situation is completely accurate, though it’s possible we could negotiate a lower fee for the Argentine if we’re patient enough to wait until the end of the campaign.

By that point, of course, one of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and a whole range of interested suitors may have bit the bullet already for one of the globe’s most highly-rated talents.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?