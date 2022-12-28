(Video) What happened when Cody Gakpo met Jurgen Klopp at AXA training centre

Posted by
(Video) What happened when Cody Gakpo met Jurgen Klopp at AXA training centre

There’s no questioning the fact that Jurgen Klopp was positively delighted to meet his latest January signing, Cody Gakpo, at the AXA training centre.

The German embraced the 23-year-old warmly before saying ‘nice to meet you’ and inviting the forward in to see transfer guru Julian Ward.

It marks a superb first bit of business from the Reds ahead of the opening of the January transfer window – and hopefully not the last!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top