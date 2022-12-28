(Video) Heartwarming Klopp & Coutinho interaction will leave fans asking the same question

Philippe Coutinho was once Liverpool’s shining jewel early on in the Jurgen Klopp era, though the prospect of playing for one of Europe’s leading outfits at the time in FC Barcelona proved too tempting for the Brazilian international.

In a bizarre turn of events, an unsuccessful switch to the Spanish top-flight later led the playmaker back to the league where he made his name and a heartwarming interaction with his former coach Jurgen Klopp (albeit, now in Aston Villa colours).

Whilst the transfer arguably played a big role in allowing us to shore up our backline with the superb additions of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, one can’t help but wonder at what might have been had the midfielder stayed put and continued his development under the German tactician.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Nunez991 (via TikTok user @outofcontextesportes):