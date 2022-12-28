Liverpool officially confirm Cody Gakpo signing in best way possible

Liverpool have recreated the famous Virgil van Dijk signing post with their announcement of the transfer of PSV’s Cody Gakpo to the Reds following a successful medical.

The Dutch international – who found the back of the net three times in five games for Louis van Gaal’s men during the World Cup – was picture in front of a Christmas tree at the AXA training centre after completing the relevant documentation for a deal.

A late Christmas present for you, Reds… 🤩 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7BO26b9Kax — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022

It’s the Merseysiders’ first piece of transfer business ahead of the opening of the January window, in which they are also expected to land a new midfielder to replenish a struggling department.

It says a great deal about our comparative pull to arch rivals Manchester United given how extensively the Red Devils are understood to have scouted the 23-year-old wide man.

Though perhaps not the transfer we critically needed at this point in time, it’s one few, if any, Liverpool fans will turn their noses up at after the forward’s quality performances in Doha.

It does raise questions, of course, about the future of Bobby Firmino who had been in the frame for a new contract ahead of its expiry in 2023.

Hopefully, it’s not the last bit of business we see from the club in January.

