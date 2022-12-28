Liverpool reach €120m release clause for 21-year-old who will leave in January – report

The January transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and Liverpool fans are pushing for a second deal to be completed, news coming out of Portugal may well suggest that our club are doing the same.

After first confirming: ‘Enzo #Fernandez will leave Benfica in January transfer market’, Pedro Almeida has also now reported: ‘Manchester United and Liverpool reach the 120M€ that Benfica wants to sell Enzo #Fernandez. 🇦🇷⌛️ ‘.

The Portuguese insider specialised in transfers did also previously say that Cody Gakpo was going to join Manchester United but seeing as many were blindsided by our move for the Dutchman and his area of speciality being within the nation that Enzo Fernandez is currently playing – let’s hope that these words ring more true.

Using the PSV attacker as a benchmark too, it’s clear that moving to Anfield is a more desirable option for most players at the moment and let’s hope that we can once again pip our old rivals to another major transfer target.

The 21-year-old midfielder is hot property around the world after his performances in Qatar and so we may have to expect other teams could also reach his release clause and tempt him away from Benfica.

Quite what spending this volume of money on the Argentina international would mean to a possible Jude Bellingham deal is also unknown but it looks clear that the Reds are willing to spend big in the coming windows.

