(Video) Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has now arrived in England ahead of expected medical – Sky Sports

Manchester United’s plans for Cody Gakpo have rather suddenly crumbled around them as Liverpool swooped in late once again for their man.

The Netherlands international is now said to have ‘arrived in England’, according to sources at Sky Sports (as relayed on their @SkySportsNews channel), ahead of an expected medical with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The Merseysiders were understood to be tracking the player ahead of a potential summer move, though Empire of the Kop understands plans were brought forward amid heavy interest from our Premier League rivals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports News: