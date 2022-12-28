(Video) Watch how Thiago Alcantara reacted on bench to Stefan Bajcetic’s Aston Villa goal

Stefan Bajcetic’s development at Liverpool took a big leap forward with his superb cameo appearance against Aston Villa as the Reds beat Unai Emery’s men 3-1 at Villa Park.

The teenager registered the final goal of the game after combining with Darwin Nunez to seal the Reds’ first three points of the second-half of the campaign.

A number of eagle-eyed fans may have spotted one of the best moments of the game as Spanish playmaker Thiago Alcantara watched proudly on beside Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC (via @SeleccionRojita):