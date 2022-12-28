(Video) Thiago scores ridiculous Cruyff volley in Villa warm-up

It feels like every time Thiago Alcantara touches a piece of grass he does something with unerring skill and that us mere mortals can only dream of, this was again on show before the match against Aston Villa.

Our No.6 was preparing for the game that the Reds were set to go and win 3-1 and was being put through his paces in a shooting drill.

First he effortlessly curled the ball into the back of the net and then met a cross with a Cruyff-esque volley that also found its way past the man in goal.

The groan of appreciation that the finish was met by, even in a half-empty stadium, illustrates just how brilliant it was.

You can watch the video of Thiago’s volley (from 3:49) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

