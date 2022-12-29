De Boer says Gakpo made the ‘right choice’ signing for Liverpool and explains where Klopp must play the Dutchman

Frank de Boer believes Cody Gakpo made the ‘right choice’ in joining Liverpool from PSV and has tipped the 23-year-old to reach his full potential at Anfield.

The forward was announced as a Reds player yesterday after a deal worth an initial £37m was struck with the Eredivisie outfit.

The Netherlands international has been labelled as one of Holland’s ‘biggest talents’ by the former Crystal Palace boss and he’s explained what the No. 18 will bring to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking to talkSPORT (via the Liverpool Echo), he said: “I’ve seen him now for a couple of years already, he has great potential. He has the ability to score easily with his right foot coming in from the left to the right, he has the speed, the dribbling and I think his mind is also very good.

“When I see him and when he talks on television, he looks to be a very clever boy, he knows what he wants, he still has a lot of potential to grow to be an even better player. His potential for me, he’s one of the biggest talents in Holland.”

Gakpo’s versatility is something that sets him apart from the rest.

He was often deployed on the left wing under Ruud Van Nistelrooy at PSV but proved he’s got the ability to operate as a false-nine for the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup where he netted three times.

De Boer believes it’s ‘important’ that the Dutchman is played on the left for Klopp’s side, however.

“I think it’s important for him, he’s better when he starts on the left and comes inside,” said De Boer. “I think Liverpool plays a little bit like that, I remember [Luis] Diaz playing there, who is also by the way an exceptional talent.

“So when he is fit he will have to fight for that spot. In the meanwhile, he [Gakpo] can grow in that role, I think Liverpool needs a player like that on that side at the moment. I think for me, this is the best choice he could have made at this moment.”

De Boer continued: “He will also get a little bit quicker and more physical, that will come in the years of playing in the Premier League, he will adapt quickly. I think he will only get better, and from my point of view, he made the right choice.”

Luis Diaz has been superb ever since he was signed from FC Porto back in January. He’s been unfortunate with injuries this term, however, and is likely to be sidelined until March.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, is also a huge favourite of the fans at Anfield but his return to action is expected in February.

Gakpo will refresh our attacking options and with us wanting to remain as competitive as possible in the coming seasons, strength in depth is imperative.

