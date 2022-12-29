Pundit believes Cody Gakpo’s arrival at Anfield will result in a ‘sad exodus’ for many including nine-goal Liverpool star

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV yesterday and although the move came as a huge delight to most Reds fans, the Dutchman’s arrival could lead to the departure of one of Jurgen Klopp’s star men at the end of the season.

That’s according to Tony Cascarino who believes Bobby Firmino will leave the club in the summer when his current deal expires.

The Brazilian has been one of the FA Cup champions’ standout performers this term with nine goals and four assists (across all competitions) but that doesn’t mean his stay on Merseyside will be extended according to the former Chelsea striker.

“He’s (Gakpo) so versatile that you can play him in any position in the forward line – and that’s typical of a Klopp signing, that he likes to use certain layers in different positions,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (via The Kop Times).

“But, I think there will be a sad exodus for some players who have been terrific for Liverpool but have their contracts running down. And I think that will be Firmino in the summer.”

Although Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are sidelined through injury at the moment, Klopp has plenty of options in the attacking department.

Firmino may now be the wrong side of 30 but he’s proved this term that he can still play an important role for the club.

We understand that FSG may not be willing to offer him a new long-term contract, but we’d certainly like to see the Brazil international remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer.

We look forward to seeing our No. 9 link up with Gakpo during the second half of the campaign.

