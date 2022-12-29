‘Win a lot of games together’ – Cody Gakpo admits he can’t wait to play alongside one Liverpool star in particular

Cody Gakpo was officially announced as a Liverpool player yesterday and the 23-year-old was quick to explain how excited he is to play alongside one Reds star in particular.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad is full of world-class talents but it appears that our new No. 18 believes he can learn a lot from Mo Salah – a player that will be operating on the opposite flank to the Netherlands International.

“It’s really great,” the Dutchman explained to Liverpoolfc.com. “He’s a fantastic player and I’m really looking forward to learning things from him and to see how he does things so I can also improve my game and that we can win a lot of games together.”

The Egyptian King has become recognised as one of the best players in the world ever since arriving at Anfield back in 2017.

It feels like the former AS Roma wide man breaks a record every time he plays for the club and we’re looking forward to seeing him combine with our new signing during the remainder of the campaign.

Gakpo has been in superb form for both club and country this term and netted three times for the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup.

He was eager to discuss his style of play and what he’ll bring to Klopp’s side.

“When I played at the World Cup, I played more in the centre, so I played like a ‘false nine’, something like this – try to find my spaces to get the ball and to dribble or to move the ball forward,” he said. “I try to be a player who goes forward and tries to make dangerous situations for the opponent and create chances, make dribbles and give assists and goals.

“I hope that I can bring that also to the team. What I said, I have to try to do my best for that and hopefully we can get a lot of beautiful moments.”

The arrival of the forward adds to the quality options our German tactician already has at the top end of the pitch.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota yet to return from injury, however, it’s a signing that certainly makes sense as we look to pick up more silverware this term.

