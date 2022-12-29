‘What he told me was…’ – Gakpo reveals the message he received from Van Dijk that encouraged him to join Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has explained that advice he received from Virgil van Dijk encouraged him to join Liverpool and that his Netherlands teammate labelled the club as a ‘family’ during a recent conversation.

The 23-year-old completed a move to the Reds from PSV Eindhoven recently in a deal worth an initial £37m and the new No. 18 may be available for selection when Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Brentford on January 2.

“What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family,” Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com (via Reuters).

“I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things. I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with some stuff.”

Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that both our No. 4 and Jurgen Klopp played ‘crucial’ roles in the transfer of the versatile forward as Liverpool pipped Manchester United to the signing of the winger.

His numbers so far this season are remarkable with him netting 13 times and registering 17 assists in 24 appearances for Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side (across all competitions).

Gakpo was also in fine form for the Dutch at the Qatar World Cup and scored three times despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals to eventual winners Argentina.

It’s always nice to have an international teammate alongside you at your club and we certainly hope our new forward can enjoy a successful career on Merseyside.

