‘Special dispensation’ needed if new Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is to make Premier League debut at Brentford

Liverpool’s signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV was officially confirmed yesterday but the 23-year-old may not be available for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on January 2 unless ‘special permission’ is granted by the Premier League.

A report by The Athletic (via the Express) claims that the forward’s UK work permit cannot be submitted until January 1 and the Dutch transfer window doesn’t open until 48 hours later which may delay the process.

The next opportunity for our new No. 18 to make his debut for the club would therefore be against Wolves in the FA Cup on January 7.

The fact that the club have acted so swiftly and completed the deal for Gakpo in such a short period of time clearly shows their eagerness to have him available for selection.

If he’s to not be available for our trip to west London on Monday then it would be a blow for Jurgen Klopp.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota still sidelined through injury, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be once again deployed on the left of our front three after starting in the position against Aston Villa recently.

Firstly, however, we have tomorrow’s visit of Leicester City to worry about and the Foxes will be looking for a reaction after a dismal Boxing Day display against Newcastle.

