(Video) Gakpo’s shirt number revealed and the significance behind his selection

Liverpool supporters were delighted to see our latest signing unveiled and as soon as Cody Gakpo was finally confirmed to be a Red, attention quickly turned to what squad number he would select.

The club unveiled his selection in a brilliant way, as the Dutch attacker walked past our trophies that are on show in the AXA Training Centre and showed the back of his shirt to reveal: ‘Gakpo 18’.

The 23-year-old becomes the 11th player to wear the number since the start of the Premier League, following: Takumi Minamino, Alberto Moreno, Dirk Kuyt, Antonio Nunez, John Arne Riise, Erik Meijer, Jean-Michel Ferri, Michael Owen, Phil Charnock and Ronny Rosenthal.

The former PSV man wore the same number for the Under-21s at his former club and on two occasions for his national side – now the legacy of his relationship with the number will continue to grow further at Anfield.

You can watch the video of Gakpo’s shirt number being revealed via @LFC on Twitter:

#️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022

