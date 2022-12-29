Jurgen Klopp labels Cody Gakpo as ‘interesting’ as he discusses the Dutchman’s versatility

Jurgen Klopp has discussed when Cody Gakpo will make his Liverpool debut following his initial £37m switch from PSV Eindhoven and has revealed how he plans to utilise the Dutch international.

Often deployed as a left winger under Ruud Van Nistelrooy at his former club, the Reds’ new No. 18 operated in a more central role for his national side at the World Cup recently and scored three goals.

The 23-year-old has been in superb form so far this season for both club and country and there is a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival on Merseyside.

“We are obviously very early (in the January market) which is good. There might be a chance for Brentford but not really,” Klopp said (via the Irish Examiner).

“January 1 is a Bank Holiday but the papers some other people have to sign would have to be done at 12pm on the second, and I’m not too positive that will happen. We will not rush it anyway. Probably Wolves (in the FA Cup on January 7).

“The position he played most often is obviously the left wing, that is clear, but he can play in different positions. He played for Holland and PSV in different positions, it’s all fine.

“He can play in all positions up front whatever you play. If you play a 4-2-3-1 he can play all four positions. If you play 4-3-3 he can play the wing and 4-4-2 he can play on the wing and the striker position.

“The position he’d probably say himself he prefers to play is the left wing in a 4-3-3, but for us it’s clear he can play in other positions. We know that and that’s what made him so interesting for us.”

Gakpo’s versatility is something that will have caught the attention of Klopp.

We’re pretty well stocked in the attacking department but with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz currently sidelined with long-term injuries, the Dutchman will be confident of earning some minutes in the coming weeks.

Our trip to west London to face Brentford on January 2 may come too early for our new signing but he should definitely be involved against Wolves in the FA Cup five days later.

We can’t wait to see him take to the field in the famous Red shirt – let’s hope he can hit the ground running!

