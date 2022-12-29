‘No impact’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses Bobby Firmino’s Liverpool future following Cody Gakpo’s arrival at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the signing of Cody Gakpo will have ‘no impact’ on the future of Bobby Firmino and admitted he wants the 31-year-old to stay at Liverpool.

The Brazil international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and is yet to agree on fresh terms to extend his stay – but the former Borussia Dortmund boss has revealed the clubs are ‘in talks’ with him about a new deal.

“We’re in talks with Bobby and I want him to stay. No impact,” Klopp said in his press conference earlier today (as relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce).

Following the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, many expected that the former Hoffenheim man to have his game time limited this term, but with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota still yet to return from long-term injuries, our No. 9 has thrived.

In 21 appearances for the FA Cup champions this season (across all competitions), Firmino has netted nine goals and registered four assists.

You could argue that some competition for his spot in the side has resulted in his upturn in form and hopefully the arrival of Gakpo will have a similar impact on his performances.

Although the Netherlands international is likely to be deployed on the left wing, he did shine for his national team at the Qatar World Cup in a more central position and found the net three times.

We’re delighted to hear that the club are looking to offer Firmino a new contract – he’s got a lot more still to give in a Red shirt.

Klopp on whether signing Gakpo will have an impact on whether Firmino stays or goes in the summer: "We're in talks with Bobby and I want him to stay. No impact." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 29, 2022

