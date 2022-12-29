(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides ‘positive’ Ibou Konate fitness update ahead of ‘tough’ Leicester clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ibou Konate has returned to Liverpool training for the first time since the World Cup.

The 23-year-old performed superbly when called upon at the World Cup and was a part of Didier Deschamps’ France side that was defeated on penalties by Argentina in the final.

The hope is that our No. 5 will now continue his fine form for the Reds during the second half of the campaign.

Our German tactician revealed the former RB Leipzig man will be ‘available’ for the visit of Leicester City to Anfield tomorrow and explained he’s expecting a ‘tough game’ against the Foxes.

Check Klopp speaking below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️ 'With the break, we feel really fresh again.' The latest #LFC team news as Jurgen Klopp says Ibrahima Konaté is training again. 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/BtYH6kp4D5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2022

