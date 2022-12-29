(Video) Klopp set to be without seven players as Liverpool welcome Leicester to Anfield

Liverpool are set to be without seven players as we host Leicester City in the return to Premier League action at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp provided a fitness update in his pre-match press conference.

The 55-year-old said: “No new injury problems after the [Villa] game, not that a lot would come back for the [Leicester] game apart from Ibou.

“He is now training with us, he will be available now as well. So, positive for this moment but we know it will be a tough game.”

READ MORE: (Video) When Pele visited Anfield and shared a sandwich with Robbie Fowler

The club website went on to confirm that: ‘Jürgen Klopp has no fresh fitness issues to contend with but appears set to again be without Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and James Milner, who all missed the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day through injury…

‘Cody Gakpo’s debut will come in the New Year, with the Netherlands forward to officially become a Liverpool player at the start of the January transfer window, while Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are long-term absentees’.

That means that we will have no Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo for the return of Brendan Rodgers.

Let’s hope that this becomes a list that gets smaller with each game that passes because the January fixture pile-up is going to be rather intense, regardless of any injury concerns that we add on top of them.

You can view Klopp’s fitness update (from 9:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?