(Video) Klopp gives an update on further transfer activity in the January window

Despite the official signing of Cody Gakpo still yet to be completed, Jurgen Klopp is already being asked about further transfer dealings in January and in particular the chances of us signing a midfielder in the coming month.

Facing the media before our game with Leicester City the boss provided the following update: “I liked very much what Pep Lijnders said, ‘we discuss these things in the boardroom and not in the press room’.

“On top of that, to bring in Cody in the way we brought him in, for example, is again a really good sign.

“Especially the job Jules [Ward] did was exceptional.

“Quite a few people were involved and knew about it and nothing came out, which is very, very helpful in all departments.

“I think that worked out for us quite frequently and that’s why you will not really expect me to answer your question.”

It was very much a case of the German keeping his cards close to his chest but he did go on to say that there is still money to spend if the right player comes along.

It certainly wasn’t a declaration of no more transfer business to be completed but we will all have to wait and see what happens by the end of January.

You can view Klopp’s full transfer update (from 6:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

