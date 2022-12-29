Liverpool interested in World Cup winning midfielder who could be available for as little as €40m – report

Liverpool have already completed the signing of forward Cody Gakpo from PSV, but it’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring a new midfielder to Anfield.

The Reds have been long linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham while the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Sofyan Amrabat have also been tipped to join the FA Cup champions after excelling at the World Cup in Qatar.

Another midfielder that helped Argentina to glory in the Middle East has now been named as a target of the Merseysiders, however, and could be available for as little as €40m.

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is attracting interest from Klopp’s side as well as Benfica and Juventus – that’s according to Italian outlet La Repubblica.

The 24-year-old shined for the South American’s as they lifted the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and the Seagulls will now be concerned at the prospect of losing their star man.

After tasting success on the world stage, Mac Allister will now be hungry to win more silverware at club level and may therefore seek an exit to a Champions League club.

Liverpool will see the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leave for free at the end of the season unless fresh deals are agreed so reinforcements are certainly needed in the middle of the park.

The Brighton No. 10 has displayed he’s got what it takes to perform on the biggest stage and with his price tag significantly lower compared to many of our other targets, it’s a deal that would certainly make sense.

Any potential deal for Bellingham is likely to be struck at the end of the season so a move for Mac Allister next month is not something that should be ruled out, even if Roberto De Zerbi will be desperate to retain his services until the summer at the very least.

