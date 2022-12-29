(Video) Liverpool fans will love Nunez’s take on the Messi or Ronaldo debate

Darwin Nunez is still settling into life with Liverpool but there’s no doubt that he has won the hearts of many of our supporters and this video may ensure that he wins himself a few more.

The generational debate in the game centres around the preference of either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and one passer by asked our Uruguyan forward that very question.

Our No.27 was clearly a little surprised and amused to be asked the question but after taking some time to consider his answer, the 23-year-old said: “Salah!”.

It was the perfect response and, although we know the former Benfica man hasn’t learned English yet, it was a show of the humour that he clearly possesses and will take him a long way on Merseyside.

You can watch Nunez’s response via Reddit user u/malushanks95:

