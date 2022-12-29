Liverpool have ‘ratified our intention’ to buy 21-year-old but Brighton want ‘more money’

Many Liverpool supporters were equally delighted and surprised when news came that we were signing Cody Gakpo as, although there is no doubting the quality of the player, there was an expectation that a midfielder would be prioritised this winter.

As reported by TERADEPORTES (translated) though, we may still be pushing to sign another option for the middle of the park: ‘Yesterday Liverpool ratified its intention to buy the Ecuadorian for less than the € 70Million requested by Brighton and resent the offer.

‘The reds are the most interested and it is the most formal offer, Brighton likes it, but they want more money less bonds’.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp gives an update on further transfer activity in the January window

Moises Caicedo is not a new name that has been linked with a move to Anfield and there was a huge amount of speculation surrounding him during the end of the summer transfer window.

The Ecuadorian appears to be keen on a move, if his Instagram antics are anything to go by, and so it would just be a matter of convincing Brighton to sell the player at the price we want to buy at.

With the 21-year-old being hotly touted to many clubs though, we may have to spend more money than first anticipated but there will be further worries that this could then decrease a possible war chest that could be spent on Jude Bellingham in the summer.

There does seem to be a feeling that some of our fans will never be happy no matter what happens in this window but it feels like we can’t rule out the possibility of another player being brought in yet.

You can view the Caicedo update via @Teradeportes on Twitter:

Atención🧨 Ayer Liverpool ratificó su intención de comprar al ecuatoriano por un valor menor a los €70Millones que pide el Brighton y volvió a enviar la oferta. Los rojos son los más interesados y es la oferta más formal, Brighton le gusta,pero quiere más dinero menos bonos. pic.twitter.com/b5rMkGPSoP — TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) December 29, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?