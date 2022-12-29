Romano reveals two Liverpool figures played ‘crucial’ roles in ensuring Cody Gakpo completed Anfield switch

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp played ‘crucial’ roles in ensuring Cody Gakpo completed a move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was officially announced as a Reds player yesterday after signing from PSV in a deal worth an initial £37m.

The Old Trafford outfit were also believed to be interested in his signature but his Netherlands teammate and the former Borussia Dortmund boss worked their magic in what was a ‘fast and unexpected deal’ according to the Italian transfer specialist.

“As Gakpo also confirmed, it was really fast and unexpected,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “Jurgen Klopp in a meeting with the club asked to bring in a new winger after Luis Diaz injury and Gakpo was the perfect target for price, quality and ability to play with the team.

“Klopp and Van Dijk were both crucial for this signing. I think he will play as a winger, but he can be helpful in many positions.”

Liverpool are pretty well stocked in the attacking department and Gakpo will only add to that quality at the top end of the pitch.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who have both been deployed on the left wing at times during their time at Anfield, are still sidelined through injury and it’s vital for Klopp to have strength in depth if we’re to continue being as competitive as possible on all fronts.

A new midfielder is still needed but the signing of the Dutch International who netted three goals at the Qatar World Cup is certainly an exciting one.

For PSV this term, the Reds’ new No. 18 has 13 goals and 17 assists in just 24 games (across all competitions), let’s hope he can continue his fine form as the FA Cup champions look to have a strong second half to the campaign.

