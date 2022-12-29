Specsavers aim brutal dig at Manchester United following Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo announcement

Liverpool announced the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV last night and the transfer will have came as a huge blow to Manchester United.

The Red Devils were believed to be huge admirers of the 23-year-old but it was Jurgen Klopp’s side that acted quickly to secure the services of the talented Netherlands international.

Specsavers decided to rub salt into the wounds of United and their supporters by tweeting an hilarious reply to the Anfield outfit’s confirmation of their new No. 18’s arrival.

‘Close your eyes United fans’, the opticians tweeted.

It’s also great to win the race for a player, especially a huge rival like Erik ten Hag’s side.

Gakpo has already revealed that Virgil van Dijk played a huge role in persuading him to join the FA Cup champions and the forward has expressed his excitement at the prospect of sharing the pitch with Mo Salah.

We’re delighted that he opted for a switch to Merseyside rather than Manchester and can’t wait to see him tearing it up in the Premier League.

Check Specsavers’ tweet below via their official Twitter account:

Close your eyes United fans — Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 28, 2022

