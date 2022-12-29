(Images) The subtle van Dijk reference used in Gakpo’s announcement post

There are a lot more similarities in the deals that saw Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo join Liverpool other than them both being from the same country and signing at a similar time of the year.

The announcement of our No.4’s arrival in 2017 made headline news as we broke the world record fee for a defender and announced the deal firmly in the midst of the festive season, hence the Christmas tree that the centre-half stood in front of.

Now the latest signing at our club has replicated the festive feelings by also signing in the holiday season and standing in front of another Christmas tree but this time in our new training ground.

It’s clear that the pair will have a strong bond already off the pitch and we can afford plenty of thanks for the arrival of the former PSV man to the captain of his nation.

You can view the van Dijk and Gakpo announcement Tweets via @LFC:

A late Christmas present for you, Reds… 🤩 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7BO26b9Kax — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022

Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk. Full story: https://t.co/tJy9vsGOen pic.twitter.com/L17A7UwqaU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2017

