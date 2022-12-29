(Video) When Pele visited Anfield and shared a sandwich with Robbie Fowler

The football world was rocked by the deeply upsetting news that the legendary Pele had passed away at the age of 82 and so it seems like as good a time as any to revisit the one and only time he visited Anfield.

It was back in 2015 and Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool side were about to face Manchester United but what preceded the game was a little more surprising, the Brazilian had travelled from London where he, Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman had made a sandwich together inside a branch of Subway.

READ MORE: Liverpool have ‘ratified our intention’ to buy 21-year-old but Brighton want ‘more money’

In his role as an ambassador of the company, the three-time World Cup winner had partnered with our club and was then a guest for the game against our old rivals.

Meeting Kenny Dalglish, Ian Ayre, Lucas Leiva and Philippe Coutinho was all part of a special day that also saw the great man walk on the pitch and receive a huge welcome from a capacity crowd before being handed a commemorative liverbird momento of his visit.

Anyone lucky enough to be present that day will know that they witnessed history. RIP Pele.

You can watch the video of Pele’s Anfield visit via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?