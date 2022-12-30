(Video) Liverpool fans get first look at Cody Gakpo at Anfield ahead of Leicester clash

Cody Gakpo has already generated quite a good deal of excitement ahead of his first appearance for Liverpool Football Club (the exact date remains something of a mystery).

Fans will nonetheless be treated to a look at the club’s first January transfer window signing after the Dutchman was spotted making his way into Anfield ahead of the Reds’ final clash of 2022 against Leicester City.

It’s fair to say many are curious about how quickly the 30-goal contribution star will adjust to life in England given the quality of his performances on the international stage.

Rare are the mistakes made by our recruitment team, of course, so it’s most likely a question of when rather than if the Premier League will suit the 23-year-old’s talents.

