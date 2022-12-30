(Video) Wout Faes on for hat-trick of own goals to get Liverpool 2-1 up in hilarious first-half cock-up

Liverpool had appeared to be set for another difficult evening after gifting Leicester City with perhaps their easiest goal in the 2022/23 campaign.

One foolish turn evidently deserves another, however, as a comedic error from Wout Faes handed the Reds an equaliser before the half-time whistle (before then adding another Anfield goal to his name), inviting a handful of journalists online to react with incredulity.

Has to be said that the Wout Faes – own goal was Benny Hill – material (sorry for the reference young followers) https://t.co/BeXqEMNky6 — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) December 30, 2022

I don’t remember Liverpool announcing Faes?🤣 #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) December 30, 2022

Wout Faes is now only one goal away from achieving the dream – netting a hat-trick for #LFC at Anfield — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 30, 2022

Three points for the Merseysiders before the turn of the new year would be huge for Jurgen Klopp’s men, bringing them to within a point of fifth-placed Manchester United.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Sky Sports: