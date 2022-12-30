(Video) Wout Faes on for hat-trick of own goals to get Liverpool 2-1 up in hilarious first-half cock-up

Liverpool had appeared to be set for another difficult evening after gifting Leicester City with perhaps their easiest goal in the 2022/23 campaign.
One foolish turn evidently deserves another, however, as a comedic error from Wout Faes handed the Reds an equaliser before the half-time whistle (before then adding another Anfield goal to his name), inviting a handful of journalists online to react with incredulity.
Three points for the Merseysiders before the turn of the new year would be huge for Jurgen Klopp’s men, bringing them to within a point of fifth-placed Manchester United.
