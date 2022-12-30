‘Now in direct talks…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans as Enzo Fernandez claim made

Enzo Fernandez appears destined for the Premier League if the latest batch of reports is to be believed.

With reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano now weighing in on the matter on Twitter, it seems that Liverpool could very well miss out on the World Cup winner with Chelsea firmly in the lead for his signature ahead of the January window opening.

Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFC Benfica always asked full €120m clause.

Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.#LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. pic.twitter.com/Kdvz5Eargi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

Whether Benfica will be tempted by the Blues’ ‘huge fee’ instead of the €120m release clause attached to their star midfielder remains to be seen.

On our end, we knew that pulling off both Jude Bellingham and Fernandez would have been quite the feat – even for our star-studded recruitment team.

The possibility isn’t quite over yet, though there’s no questioning that Romano’s involvement in the story does present something of a blow to our hopes of landing a dream duo of midfield additions across the next two transfer windows.

That’s not to slight the potential individual signing of Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old sensation in any way, shape or form, of course, given the drool-worthy brilliance of the Englishman in the middle of the park.

