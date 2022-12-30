(Video) Gary Neville on Man Utd’s failure to win race for Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo

Gary Neville has now suggested that Cody Gakpo wouldn’t have been the right signing for Manchester United due to the Red Devils’ available options on the left flank.

The Dutchman agreed a switch to Liverpool despite enjoying heavy links with Erik ten Hag’s outfit, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk proving pivotal in the Reds’ pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the former fullback’s thoughts on the matter, it’s worth pointing out that the Dutch international is capable of filing out across the forward line, so it’s possible that he may have ticked a box for our rival’s recruitment team.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: