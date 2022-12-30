Jamie Carragher says no one can catch Liverpool ace once ‘he gets away from you’

Jamie Carragher was more than impressed with Darwin Nunez’s performance despite the Uruguayan not managing to get on the scoresheet once again.

The ex-England international was struck by the striker’s combinations with Mo Salah and his ability to put some serious distance between himself and his markers on the pitch.

“The pace is absolutely frightening, combines really well with Salah,” the former Red told Sky Sports (via HITC). “His pace on two or three occasions has been absolutely frightening, and if he gets away from you, you are not pulling him back.”

The Merseysiders finished their latest Premier League encounter 2-1 winners – remarkably without scoring a single goal on the night, thanks to Wout Faes’ nightmare performance for Leicester – to cut the deficit between themselves and the top four down to two points.

The main frustration will be our No.27’s lack of goals since his return to full competitive action, though it’s hard – not to mention it would be grossly unfair – to criticise the quality of his performances since the end of the World Cup.

Nunez’s mere presence alone is enough to sow discord and chaos among the enemy ranks, creating chances for his teammates and himself.

Though many will be quick to point the finger at our £64m signing, it has to be emphasised that Mo Salah was equally at fault for not burying goalscoring opportunities created by our 6’2″ hitman.

Make no mistake though: the goals will come eventually on a more consistent basis and likely in such an abundance that it will leave some critics wondering how they could have possibly got it so wrong about the former Penarol star.

