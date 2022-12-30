(Video) Klopp explains rationale behind signing Cody Gakpo as Carragher makes timing point

Jurgen Klopp made clear that Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo was down to more than just the current availability of the club’s forward options.

The German tactician pointed to the 23-year-old’s positional versatility and sound attacking instincts among an exciting range of attributes, not to mention our own ability to develop players to a high standard.

The former PSV man is naturally unavailable for tonight’s clash with Leicester City, though could make the matchday squad for the trip to Brentford in the new year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: