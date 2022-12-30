(Video) Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23

Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start.

The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through the middle of the park and slot past Alisson Becker for the opener.

It’s an effort that will have rightly infuriated Jurgen Klopp, though the earliness of the goal will offer enough hope of an equaliser (and potential winner) being found before the 90 minutes are up.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: