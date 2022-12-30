ESPN journalist says Chelsea close to signing Liverpool target; Reds have submitted ‘formal offer’ for another midfielder

Chelsea are allegedly in ‘advanced’ negotiations with Benfica over their highly-rated midfielder and reported Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez.

This update comes courtesy of ESPN’s Esteban Edul who tweeted the following (as translated by Google): “Chelsea wants Enzo Fernandez and is close to buying him and adding him right now. Negotiations are underway and advanced.”

The news may very well come as a blow to the Reds’ recruitment team given that it had been deemed possible for the club to afford both the Argentine World Cup winner and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

It’s worth noting that the transfer is yet to be sealed in stone, of course, and the finances around the deal may yet put off any interested parties until the summer.

Fortunately, if reports are to be believed, it would seem that we have alternatives already lined up as Teradeportes claim that we’ve submitted a ‘formal offer’ for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

We’ll need to stump up more cash upfront to get that potential deal over the line, though it’s a promising early sign.

