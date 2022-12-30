Nine-goal Liverpool forward confirms when he’ll back from injury – it’s good news for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have reacted well to the injuries suffered by Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino by signing yet another top quality forward in Cody Gakpo.

Though, it seems the Dutch international will have more competition on his hands ahead of the new year with the latter of the trio likely to make a return to first-team football come the meeting with Brentford on January 2.

“I’m already healed, thank God. I’ll probably train tomorrow,” the former Hoffenheim hitman told talkSPORT (via the Metro). “Then all being well I’ll be ready not for the next game but the one after that. So all great.”

The 31-year-old’s contract is currently set to expire in 2023, though a positive turn of form for him this season could yet land him extended terms – particularly following Jurgen Klopp’s positive comments on the matter.

Provided that such an arrangement doesn’t get in the way of further additions to the squad across the next two windows, you’d be hard-pressed to find many a fan keen to discard Firmino in the near future.

With 13 goal contributions in 21 games for Liverpool, our No.9 has shown he is still more than capable of providing the firepower to compete with our most prolific attackers.

That’s never been our striker’s main selling point, of course, though it becomes more noteworthy in consideration of the fact that we are moving away from the old model of a link-up man sitting in the spot Darwin Nunez seems to have taken for his own.

