‘Started talks’ – Ecuadorian outlet drops significant updates on Liverpool’s move for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool appear to have stolen a march on their competitors when it comes to the pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

Premier League rivals Chelsea were thought to be keen on the Santo Domingo-born midfielder, as was reliably reported by CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

This comes from Ecuadorian publication Mach Deportes which tweeted the following (as translated by Google): “‼️ The ‘Moi Boy’ could wear red‼️ Liverpool started talks with Brighton to finalize the hiring of Moisés Caicedo. Liverpool would be willing to pay 60 million pounds sterling for the pass of Moisés Caicedo.”

‼️ El 'Niño Moi' podría vestir de rojo‼️ El Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 inició las conversaciones con el Brighton para concretar la contratación de Moisés Caicedo. El Liverpool estaría dispuesto a pagar 60 millones de libras esterlinas por el pase de Moisés Caicedo. 🤳 #LaDinastíaContinúa pic.twitter.com/i6QZ7XXTQU — Machdeportes ✨La radio autorizada del mundial 2022 (@MachdeportesFM) December 30, 2022

The Merseysiders could capitalise on the desire of Graham Potter’s men to focus on a deal for Benfica’s highly-rated World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez, and potentially win the race for the 21-year-old before the January window opens.

At £60m, the Seagulls star does come considerably cheaper than the Argentine, whom we were said to be considering as a potential option in the summer window.

That’s assuming that Brighton would be prepared to accept a drop of £10m-15m on their valuation (tweeted by Ben Jacobs) of Caicedo.

Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea is one to watch. There is a real sense, from multiple sources, #CFC may move. Graham Potter when still at Brighton joked £42m would only "get his boots". #BHAFC want around £70-£75m. pic.twitter.com/UKHJAD48dh — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 29, 2022

Though we can certainly appreciate the club’s desire to secure a great deal – something our recruitment team has built its reputation on – it would be a huge shame to see such a talent lost to a rival in the process.

