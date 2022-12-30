(Video) Liverpool star spotted entering Anfield on crutches; injury could be worse than first feared

Luis Diaz will have worried many a Liverpool fan after being spotted entering Anfield on crutches ahead of the Reds’ impending clash with Leicester City.
The Colombian international suffered an untimely injury setback at the warm weather training camp in Dubai and wasn’t initially expected back in action until March.
It’s entirely possible that the walking aid is purely a precautionary recommendation by our medical department and hopefully not a sign that the injury and the return timescale is worse than first feared.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:
🎥 🔴 Luis Diaz arriving at Anfield on crutches to watch Liverpool face Leicester City tonight pic.twitter.com/hCpeO2e24t
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 30, 2022
The guy’s had surgery on his knee what do people expect?