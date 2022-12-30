Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester

Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield.

The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

New signing Cody Gakpo, of course, won’t feature, though there remains the slightest of chances that fans could catch a glimpse of the club’s £35.4m-£44.3m signing (BBC Sport) in the meeting with Brentford on January 2.

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks once again behind a backline featuring Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

A midfield combination of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson has once again been favoured, though an absent Fabinho has been replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Up top, Darwin Nunez holds his place leading the line against the foxes and is supported on the wings by Mo Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A win at L4 would see us close down the gap to Manchester United in 5th by a point (pending the Red Devils’ tie with Wolves tomorrow.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

