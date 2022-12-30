(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold has just made an honest admission about his defending

Trent Alexander-Arnold did feel that the arrival of the World Cup put more of a spotlight on his defensive capabilities.

The Englishman did admit there were certain situations where ‘I’ve not helped myself’ in the first-half of the campaign, though noted that he was making efforts to work on that side of his game individually and as a team.

Whilst we’d certainly agree that our No.66 wasn’t at his absolute best at the start of the season, we at EOTK feel that the right-back has been over-critiqued at times for his performances this term.

