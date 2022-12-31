(Video) Klopp responds to comparisons between Nunez and Lewandowski’s Dortmund days

Darwin Nunez has won the hearts of many Liverpool fans but questions still remain over his ability to score goals and after our win against Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp was asked to compare the Uruguayan’s start at Anfield to Robert Lewandowski early days at Dortmund when he was boss.

The 55-year-old said: “First and foremost, I don’t think it’s too fair to compare strikers now to Robert Lewandowski, he will go down in history as one of the best ever but yes, that is right – his start was rather rusty and he missed chances like crazy and especially in training sessions…



“I really hope that nobody out there in the job [Nunez] has is judged early and finally and say ‘he’s just not good enough’, in my team that will never happen and I see all the positive signs I need that I can be completely calm”.

It’s no surprise to hear the German have full support of his No.27, he is fully aware that his performance level has been fantastic and it won’t be long before the goals start coming for the former Benfica man.

Perhaps we can look back in a few years and a shaky start at a new club won’t be the only comparison we can make with our new forward and the legendary Polish striker.

You can watch Klopp on Nunez and Lewandowski (from 1:26) via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

– Det er ikke rettferdig å sammenligne Núñez eller andre angripere med Lewandowski, sier Jürgen Klopp til @JanAageFjortoft etter at Liverpools angriper gikk målløs av banen mot Leicester. pic.twitter.com/UKFOC6wGwH — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) December 30, 2022

