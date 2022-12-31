(Video) Klopp provides fitness updates on Robertson and Elliott after Leicester win

Liverpool supporters are fully aware that January will pose a huge challenge to our squad as the fixtures start coming thick and fast and Jurgen Klopp had to provide more fitness updates on Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott after the game with Leicester City.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Funnily enough, Harvey, before the game, injured Robbo a little bit. In our warm-up game, he hit him with a knee at the hip, so it was a dead leg. He could play but then at one point the muscle closed and he couldn’t play on.

“Harvey got a knock, which was quite painful, but when you see the situation because it is clear that’s painful, but that’s it, I think”.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp responds to comparisons between Nunez and Lewandowski’s Dortmund days

It would be preferable if our players weren’t injuring each other at this stage in the season but at least it sounds as though neither of the lads are too seriously hurt at this time.

With seven players ruled out before the match with Brendan Rodgers’ team, let’s hope the treatment room starts becoming less populated and quickly.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Robertson and Elliott (from 3:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?