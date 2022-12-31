(Video) Klopp can’t stop punching the air after witnessing what LFC youngster did in second-half cameo

Jurgen Klopp’s reputation has without question been aided by his ability to mould rough diamonds into world-class stars.

The hope of many a Liverpool fan will be that he can make Stefan Bajcetic, among a number of other up and coming starlets, his next big project.

There have been plenty of encouraging signs from the teenager who clearly impressed his manager on the sidelines yet again in his cameo appearance against Leicester City, leaving the German punching the air enthusiastically after conducting a crunching tackle.

