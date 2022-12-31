(Video) The Kop had a special message for Nunez after his Leicester City performance

It was a game where Darwin Nunez probably should have scored but again failed to do so, however there is no question that our supporters are backing the Uruguayan and the reception he received at full-time demonstrated that further.

Walking towards the Kop and thanking them for their support during the match, our No.27 was met with a bellowing: “Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!” and it was the perfect show of the support we are giving our new man.

READ MORE: (Video) Brendan Rodgers confirms that Leicester City are without up to six players against Liverpool

Imagine being Cody Gakpo and watching your first game at Anfield, possibly thinking the striker could have done more in the match and then seeing the love our fans showed him.

Liverpool supporters are very generous with their love when they can see a player is working hard and deserves to be saluted, regardless of whether they have scored or not, our love and the 23-year-old’s hard work will both be rewarded soon.

You can watch the Kop’s love for Nunez via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

The Kop loves Nunez ❤️🇺🇾 #LFC pic.twitter.com/jDLU5VpiRJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 31, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?