‘Final stages of the deal’ – Portuguese transfer insider drops big update on Liverpool-linked World Cup gem’s future

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly set for a Premier League switch in the winter window as Chelsea have allegedly beat out interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Portuguese transfer insider Pedro Almeida tweeted that Benfica and the Blues are close to reaching a full agreement over the Argentine’s future with a deal potentially going beyond the required €120m release clause.

This follows after Ben Jacobs confirmed that the Reds had not supplied a bid to challenge their league rival’s pursuit of the World Cup winner with Giannis Chorianopoulos concurring on the matter online.

Benfica and Chelsea are in the final stages of the deal for Enzo #Fernandez, in total the player transfer could be closed for more than 130M€. Enzo has already given green light to the agent to closed the deal with the London club. 🇦🇷🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/O55ZgrApQ8 — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) December 31, 2022

Not true #LFC have bid. Chelsea are seriously exploring the situation but want a deal with more preferable payment terms. If they offer higher than the release clause to get this, Benfica aren’t obligated to accept. Benfica really want to keep Fernandez until at least summer. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 29, 2022

❗ Liverpool were pushing for Enzo Fernández, the primary target for midfielder. But his €120m. release clause was non-negotiable from Benfica even if clubs had great relationship after Nunez deal. LFC don't will to pay this amount of money 🔴@LFC #LFC #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) December 31, 2022

There’s no question that it would be a great shame to see the 21-year-old agree a move to Stamford Bridge, especially after all the dreaming on fans’ part of a midfield three containing both Jude Bellingham and Fernandez.

The former on his own in the summer window would more than suffice, of course, and just to be bringing in one generational talent would represent a huge coup for us amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Ultimately, it seems the club will be waiting to put all its eggs in the England international’s basket, an understandable decision in light of the fact that Borussia Dortmund will likely wish to earn, quite rightly, over £100m for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Given the obvious ongoing concerns around our midfield department, we should be absolutely prepared to put our money where our mouth is.

