Liverpool target’s father wants him to join Reds as head turned by transfer interest – report

Jude Bellingham’s future remains an unknown despite heavy interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid – the pair of which are said to have turned the player’s head.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider with the publication reporting that the Englishman’s father remains keen on Liverpool as the ideal destination for his superstar son.

It has to be emphasised that, for now, the midfielder has YET to make a decision on his future and have that critical discussion with his current club over his future beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

We’d be foolish to discount the threat presented by the incumbent Premier League champions or the Champions League holders in the race for Bellingham, even if we do possess the advantage of family preferences.

Excusing our current performances in the top-flight this season, however, one simply can’t disagree with the fact that Liverpool remains a hugely exciting project for any potential transfer target – not least of all due to the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Whether the German proves to be decisive in the England international’s decision-making remains to be seen, of course, though we should imagine the opportunity to work with one of the best managers in world football could prove more than tempting.

