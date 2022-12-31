(Video) Thiago’s three brilliant defensive challenges that demonstrate his Anfield dominance

Thiago Alcantara had yet another brilliant display for Liverpool and it wasn’t just his usual passing and attacking prowess that was on show but his tackling and defensive abilities too.

One video has been created to show three instances when our No.6 won the ball back inside his own half and they were all done with the usual style and class we are used to seeing from the Spain international.

It wasn’t the best display from Jurgen Klopp’s squad but the 31-year-old could leave the pitch with his head held high, after helping the Reds secure all three points.

Let’s hope his form continues and that we can extend our run of four successive victories in the Premier League.

You can watch Thiago’s highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter):

