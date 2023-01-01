Major injury boost for Brentford as 13-goal striker could feature against Liverpool

Brentford have received a huge fitness boost ahead of their clash with Liverpool tomorrow with Ivan Toney expected to feature despite being stretchered off during their defeat of West Ham recently.

The 26-year-old sustained a leg injury at the London Stadium on Friday and couldn’t continue but according to The Athletic’s Jay Harris (via Caught Offside), the boyhood Reds supporter is in contention to play against the FA Cup champions.

Bees boss Thomas Frank confirmed that ‘there’s no significant injury’ but the forward is yet to train with his teammates since picking up the knock.

That may mean he’s unlikely to start, but being introduced as a substitute certainly shouldn’t be ruled out.

Toney has been in superb form for his club so far this term, netting 13 times and registering four assists in 18 appearances (across all competitions).

The Northampton-born attacker had every right to feel hard done by after he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar and he’ll be eager to continue his fine form during the second half of the campaign.

Despite defeating Leicester at Anfield on Friday, Jurgen Klopp’s side will need a much improved performance if they’re to start the new year well and pick up all three points at the Gtech Community Stadium.

